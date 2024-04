On April 8, Lillian Schimberg (née Gold) at 98. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Schimberg; mother of Gail Rosenberg (Sanford Fisher) and Jeffrey Schimberg; grandmother of Jason (Carol) Scott and Nathan (Sabrina) Rosenberg; and great-grandmother of Chase, Cade, Cassidy and Quinn. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and caregivers. She was an animal lover above all else.

