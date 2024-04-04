On March 13, Linda B. Smeyne (née Flom) of Owings Mills at 82. She is survived by daughters Jill (late Jay) Cohen and Sari (Eugene) Lipitz and grandchildren Zachary Cohen, Samara Cohen, Sophie Lipitz and Chloe Lipitz. She was predeceased by husband Joel Smeyne and parents Rose Rosengarden and Isaac Flom.

Contributions may be sent to the Jay G. Cohen Memorial Student Opportunities Endowment at University of Maryland, Gift Acceptance, PO Box 49013, Baltimore, MD 21297-4913 or giving.umd.edu/giving/Fund.php?name=jay-g-cohen-memorial-student-opportunities-endowment.