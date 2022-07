On July 1, Lionel Schindler of Randallstown at 93. He is survived by daughters Bari Downey and Stephani Schindler; son-in-law Scott Eckels; grandchildren Jeramie Downey and Krysti (Anthony) Miranda; four great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by wife Audrey Schindler; daughter Lynn Eckels; son-in-law Steven Downey; brother Morton “Buddy” Schindler; and mother Pearl Schindler.

