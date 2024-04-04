On March 12, Liselotte V. Seidler of Baltimore at 100. She is survived by son Rabbi Jerry Seidler (Kathy Bress); grandchildren Arielle Seidler (Gergely Kohlmann) and Lydia Seidler (Louis Roman); and great-grandchildren Selah Kohlmann and Adin Kohlmann. She was predeceased by husband Hans Seidler. She was a wonderfully willful, independent woman who escaped the Nazis from Vienna in April 1940 for a new life in New York. She was a doting and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to Magen David Adom or Sinai Hospital.