On Dec. 29, Leonid Litvak of Baltimore at 73. He is survived by children Igor Litvak (Aliya Shagieva) and Yelena (Aleksandr) Artemenko; brother Michael Litvak; grandchildren Allison Artemenko, Anthony Artemenko, Diana Litvak and Mark Litvak. He was predeceased by parents Matvey and Claudia Litvak and wife Maya Litvak.