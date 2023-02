On January 25, Lloyd Stuart Missler of Towson at 73. He is survived by his wife, Felicity “Didi” Rosell-Missler; sisters Risa Gottlieb, Syndy (Dr. Jeffrey) Gaber and Robin Schneider (Robert Kozak); and his mother, Faye (late Harold) Trippe. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Earl Missler.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Jewish Big Brother and Big Sister League, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.