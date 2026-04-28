Local Jewish Family Builds on Legacy of Giving to University of Maryland Cancer Center

The Greenebaum family, like so many others, was changed forever by cancer.

“My mom, she was diagnosed in 1990 and she did not have a very good diagnosis, but she ended up living for an additional 28 years, and as we like to say, she beat cancer,” said Michael Greenebaum, president of Greenebaum Enterprises.

For the Greenebaums and their foundation, the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Family Foundation, taking action to help others was the logical next step.

On April 13, the foundation and the University of Maryland announced that the Greenebaum family is donating $5.5 million to the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, a massive gift that will allow the institute to pursue research and expand its state-of-the-art care for patients suffering from cancer.

“I believe philanthropy is multi-generational. The fight against cancer continues, and there was no better way of really honoring my parents’ legacy,” Greenebaum said. “I’m very happy that my children and my sister and our whole family are behind the gift.”

The family’s relationship with medical system’s cancer research and care began 30 years ago when the Greenebaums’ parents gave a gift to the school. Today, the newest iteration of the family’s philanthropy coincides with the opening of the new Stoler Center for Advanced Medicine, which will come this fall.

“The Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center is already an incredible resource for people diagnosed with cancer in Maryland and beyond,” said Greenebaum. “With this major expansion, the center will be well-prepared to meet the growing needs for expert cancer care in our state and region, serving as a powerhouse of scientific discovery and clinical innovation in the fight to eradicate this terrible disease.”

Greenebaum also serves as chair of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Board of Visitors, is a member of the Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center’s board of advisors, and founded the Maryland Half-Marathon and 5k, a race that has raised more than $8 million for the cancer center in 18 years of existence. This year’s race will be held in early June, and Greenebaum said it is a great way for the community to show its support for a cause that is near and dear to so many.

“Cancer affects everybody’s lives,” Greenebaum said. “[Giving] won’t be important the day that cancer gets wiped off the face of the Earth — then we’ll stop. But until then, we’ll continue to give and inspire others to give as well.”

Greenebaum and his family live in Pikesville and are members of Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation. His father, Stewart, served as chairman of Israel Bonds of Maryland, a board member of Hadassah Hospitals in Jerusalem, the founding president of the Shoshana S.

Cardin Jewish High School in Baltimore and president of Temple Oheb Shalom. His mother, Marlene, was a past president of Oheb Shalom Sisterhood and a past president of Miriam Lodge.

The school and the cancer center are grateful for the large donation and what it will help them accomplish.

UMMS President and Chief Executive Officer Mohan Suntha said in a press release from the medical center that the continued support of the Greenebaum family has enabled the hospital team to pursue its goals of caring for those who suffer from cancer and working to eradicate it moving forward.

“The vision and generosity of the Greenebaum family continues to have a lasting and measurable impact on every patient and family who turns to us for cancer care. The family’s investment in our mission has fueled our discoveries and strengthened our ability to translate innovation into outstanding patient care. As we honor three decades of partnership, we are inspired by the possibilities for generations to come,” Suntha said.

Michael Greenebaum’s sister and Stewart and Marlene Greenebaum’s daughter, Amy Burwen, said that she knows the gift is going to a good place because of what she has seen personally from the center.

“I have seen firsthand the incredible work being done by the cancer center to not only extend lives but to also improve the quality of life for countless people in our community fighting this disease. It is my hope that UMGCCC continues to positively impact lives through research and patient care for many years to come,” Burwen said in the press release.

For Greenebaum, his own mother’s journey — which includes being helped by a treatment pioneered at the University of Maryland — helps inform his opinion that you donate never knowing what will come of it, but hoping for the best.

“You never know how giving eventually also comes back to help you, and that’s one of the reasons why our family is so focused on the fight against cancer, and we’re doing everything we can to help our community and beyond,” he said.

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