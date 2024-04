On March 19, Lois Lazarus of Baltimore at 69. She is survived by cousins Saralee Greenberg, Barbara Jean Tapper and Nicholas Cohen. She was predeceased by sister Arlene Lazarus; uncles and aunts Murray and Ethel Tapper, Jack and Connie Cohen, Dorothy Depetro and Henry Cohen; and mother Anne Sacks (née Cohen).

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.