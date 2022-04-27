On April 12, Ellen Jane London (née Plager), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, peacefully in her sleep at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson at 100. Born in Hackensack, N.J., she moved to Baltimore in 1938 to attend Goucher College. Graduating in 1942, she was married to the love of her life, Wallace London of Baltimore, until he predeceased her in 2000 after 57 years of marriage. She is survived by daughters Clem (Edward) Rastatter and Amy Deutschendorf (Dr. Ira Fine); grandchildren Michael (Melissa) Deutschendorf, David Rastatter (Lisa Foster), Kelley Clopton, Daniel (Andrea) Deutschendorf and Leslie (Hank) Coleman; great-grandchildren Josh, Tommy, Ben, Alexa, Andrew, Jake, Hayden, Sammy, David, Gibson and Charlie; and caretaker Carolyn Ransome. She was predeceased by husband Wallace “Wally” London; parents Beatrice and Clem Plager; and sisters Norma, Carol and Lynn.

Contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood, Att: Online Services Program, 123 William St., New York, NY 10038; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.