On Jan. 4, Lonnie Shorr of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 86. He is survived by nephews Simon and Alexander Skarbelis and cousins Howard Lamden, Alvin Lamden, Alan Rosenberg, Erwin Rosenberg and Arnold Rosenberg. He was predeceased by siblings Erwin Shorr and Sandy Shorr Ezersky and parents Eleanor and Stanley Shorr. He was born in Zebulon, North Carolina, before moving to Baltimore, where he attended high school at Baltimore City College. He had a passion for tennis, and proudly served as the captain of the tennis team at the University of Richmond, showcasing his dedication to the sport. Beyond the court and the classroom, he found his calling as a stand-up comedian, delighting audiences with his humor and wit. His laughter-infused journey through life touched the hearts of many, and his successful career in comedy left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to witness his performances. In his own humble way, he often compared his likeness to that of a modern-day Will Rogers. He illuminated the world with timeless humor, leaving behind a legacy that will forever echo in the hearts of those who found solace and joy in the magic of his comedic genius.

Contributions may be sent to the Duke University Children’s Hospital.