On September 3, Louis “Buddy” Sapolsky of Pikesville at 77. Buddy was a proud father to Craig (Stephanie), Jamie (the late Bryant), and Lauren (partner Hilario Ponce), and loved his grandsons Brandon and Jack and brother Dan. He was a loving son of the late Betty and Norman Sapolsky. Buddy cherished 7 decades of friendships with a group of guys he met in pre-school in his hometown Pittsburgh. Buddy’s highlight of the year was the family week-long beach trips. He relished in his children’s successes and attended hundreds of sporting events for his grandsons. Nancy Silverman Boguslaw, was Buddy’s longtime loving partner and “bonus Dad” to Alissa and Michael Boguslaw. He truly earned his nickname and was everyone’s “Buddy”. He was a compelling force of good valuing his loving family and serving the community.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to Buddy Sapolsky Jewish Community Center Endowed Fund for Professional Excellence, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. Owings Mills, MD 21117 and Bethel Outreach Center, Inc. c/o Neil Demchick, Treasurer, 1241 Berans Road Owings Mills, Maryland 21117.