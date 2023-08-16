On Aug. 9, Louis Gilden of Baltimore at 84. He is survived by wife Sharon Donna Gilden (née Friedman); son Brian Andrew Gilden; grandchildren Hunter Gilden and Cooper Gilden; daughter-in-law Brette Gilden-Trinks; brother Phillip (Barbara) Gilden; sister-in-law Debbie Gilden; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. He was predeceased by brother Irvin Gilden and parents Morris and Bessie Gilden.

Contributions may be sent to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main St., Suite 2, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, or online at amyloidosis.org.