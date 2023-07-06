On June 18, Louis L. Barshop of Randallstown at 92. He is survived by wife Maxine Barshop (née Blickstein); children Eric Barshop (Amy Stein), Nina Becker, Howard Barshop (Karen Berk), Marlene Spector and Stuart Spector; sister Nettye Goldberg; grandchildren Kevin (Vered Krasna) Becker, Michael (Erica Young) Becker, Bradley (Rebecca) Barshop, Danielle Horwitz and Aaron Horwitz; and great-grandchildren Dahlia Becker, Tamar Becker, Landon Becker, Lincoln Barshop, Brooks Barshop and Spencer Horwitz La Clair. He was predeceased by parents Esther and Harold Barshop.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University (make check payable to Johns Hopkins University), Attn: Office of Annual Giving, PO Box 49141, Baltimore, MD 21297.