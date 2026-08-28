Lowell R. Glazer, of Pikesville, passed away on August 22, at the age of 95. Lowell began his adult life serving his country in the United States Air Force, an early chapter in a life defined by hard work, determination, loyalty, and a deep sense of responsibility to his family and community. He went on to build a highly successful career in real estate development and construction as co-founder of A & G Construction and president of Glazer Construction. Through his work, Lowell helped shape the landscape of the Baltimore area, but the legacy he built extended far beyond his professional accomplishments. His Jewish faith and community were central to his life. A longtime member and past president of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Lowell was also deeply involved with The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore. He had a deep and enduring love for Israel and believed strongly in supporting Jewish life both in Baltimore and beyond.