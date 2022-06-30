On June 13, Lynda Kala Stotsky of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by daughter Eden (Adam) Himelfarb; sister Tobee Waxenberg; grandson Jack Himelfarb; companion Gerald Hofkin, M.D.; niece Natalie Waxenberg and nephew Andy (Hallie) Waxenberg; and great-nieces Lily Waxenberg and Ella Waxenberg. She was predeceased by husband Jack L. Stotsky; sister Rossya Kaufman; brother-in-law Jim Waxenberg and parents Abe and Marian Kaufman.

Contributions may be sent to Camp Sunrise, Inc., 16203 Corbett Village Lane, Monkton, MD 21111.