On December 12, Lynwood Milton Robinson Jr. of Westminster at 76. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Arlene Robinson; daughters Susan Lynn Garrett and Jennifer Marie Robinson; stepdaughters Elise (Michael) Woods and Lynda Rosen; brother Richard Robinson; grandchildren Andrew Woods, Austin Woods, Ashley Cruz, Ansley Vann, Joseph Robinson and Charles Either; and great-grandchildren Cole Garrett, Clay Cruz, Trenton Vann and Lucy Vann. He was predeceased by his parents, Marie and Lynwood Robinson.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Temple Adas Shalom, 8 North Earlton Road, Havre De Grace, MD 21078; or to the Special Olympics MD-Harford County, 702 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.