On April 23, Lyudmila Goldenberg of Reisterstown at 88. She is survived by daughter Diana Smolkin (Oleg); grandchildren Victoria and Vlad Smolkin; and great-granddaughter Sophia Alexandra Rothrock. She was predeceased by husband Peter Goldenberg; sister Margarita Chudner; and parents Gdal Schneyder and Sara Zak.

