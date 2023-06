On June 1, Lyudmila Kolomenskaya (née Bluss) of Baltimore at 90. She is survived by daughter Natalie Kolomenskaya; and grandchildren Masha Kolomenskaya and Maxime Vishnevskiy. She was predeceased by husband Vladimir Kolomenskiy; and daughter Olga Kolomenskaya.

