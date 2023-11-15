Maciej “Matti” Powojski

By
JT Staff
-
0

On Nov. 1, Maciej “Matti” Powojski of Baltimore at 55. He is survived by wife Libby Jolkovsky-Powojski and daughter Lyla Powojski.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here