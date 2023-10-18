On Oct. 1, Madalee Rae Nurkin of Key Biscayne, Florida, at 92. She is survived by daughters JoAnn (Mark) Feldman and Jill (Eric) Van Hook; siblings Clyde (Alice Fey) Leydig, Willa (Gary) Lehman and Lana (Louis) Oliver; and granddaughter Raychel Feldman. She was predeceased by spouse Spencer Nurkin and brother Wilmer Leydig. She was a kind and loving person to all of those in her life. She was also a dedicated nurse who was loved by her patients.

Contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 4301 Fairfax Drive, Suite 200, Arlington, VA 22203.