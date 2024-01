On Jan. 18, Madalyn “Mady” Frydman (née Lebwohl) of Baltimore at 72. She is survived by husband Avraham Frydman; children Yaakov (Yael) Frydman, Shana Frydman (Mark Wilkenfeld), Tamar Frydman, Yossi (Naomi) Frydman, Adina Burstyn and Eli (Jacob) Kates; brothers Steve (Carol) Lebwohl and David (Sally) Lebwohl; and 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by parents Robert and Rhoda Lebwohl.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave. # 100A, Pikesville, MD 21208.