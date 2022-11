On October 6, Madeleine Cavallo Weiss of Damestown. She was the beloved daughter of James Weiss and Rosetta Cavallo; and the loving sister of Matthew Weiss. She is also survived by family members Caterina Cavallo; Francesco Cavallo; Andrew and Merritt Weiss; Serafina Cavallo; Olga and David Hart; Janet Weiss; and Craig Frischling.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Montgomery Humane Society (mchumane.org).