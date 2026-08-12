Opinion: A Maimonides Statue in Córdoba Was Defaced. The Rambam’s Writings Have an Answer To Hate.

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A statue of Maimonides defaced with a swastika in Cordoba, Spain Aug. 2.
A statue of Maimonides defaced with a swastika in Cordoba, Spain Aug. 2. (Courtesy of European Jewish Congress)

By Rabbi Jeffrey K. Salkin

Sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, July 31 into August 1, someone crept into the Plaza de Tiberíades in the old Jewish quarter of Córdoba, Spain and sprayed a swastika across the base of the bronze statue of Maimonides, arguably the greatest thinker that Judaism has ever produced.

The paint went on the pedestal, not the face. But the target was the man himself, and the target was the face of Judaism itself.

“But, Israel…” some people will say.

To which I would say— whatever the Judeo-Spanish equivalent of bullsh-t would be. This had nothing to do with Israel. Maimonides died more than 700 years before the creation of the state. He only lived in the land of Israel briefly, before finally settling in Egypt.

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