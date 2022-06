On June 11, Maisa Grunina (née Khodorkovskya) of Pikesville at 85. She is survived by children Dmitriy (Anna) Grunin, Marta Bernova and Leonid Grunin; brothers Lazar Khodorkovsky, Efim Khodorkovsky and Lev Khodorkovsky; grandchildren Anna, Adel, Benjamin, Bella and Abigail. She was predeceased by husband Boris Grunin and parents Adel and Iosif Khodorkovsky.

