Making Purim Engaging for All at Chizuk Amuno

Zoe Bell and Mia Resnicow | Staff Writers

Rabbi Sam Blustin and the Chizuk Amuno Congregation community aim to let loose throughout the synagogue’s lineup of family-friendly and adult Purim events March 1-2.

The holiday kicks off with a Sip, Snack & Schmooze evening event, where young professionals are invited to Senior Rabbi Joshua Gruenberg’s home in costume to nosh on hors d’oeuvres, dessert and wine.

“[It’s] an opportunity to get together and do a little celebrating as a young professionals community,” said Blustin, Chizuk Amuno’s associate rabbi.

Erev Purim on March 2 is chock full of programs, starting with a young families pizza dinner starring beloved cartoon characters. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Superman, Supergirl, Elmo and Dora will be available to greet the young attendees and give out autographs.

Attendees can enjoy a family megillah reading by Assistant Rabbi Sarah Rockford and a Purim spiel. This year’s spiel is based on the Broadway musical “& Juliet,” called “& Esther,” followed by a DJ and dance party for kids and families of all ages.

Instead of the family programming, adults can attend the classic megillah reading with Rabbis Moshe Schwartz and Josh Gruenberg, followed by an adult party hosted by Baltimore Improv Group.

“By having two experiences, we can tailor the experience to the needs of each of those populations,” Blustin said. “For young children, the megillah reading is just long and not so interactive, but there are many members of our community who are commanded to hear the whole megillah being read.”

The family megillah reading features select passages that work with certain songs.

Rockford, the congregation’s newest rabbi, will put on different voices for the various characters and switch in and out of costumes throughout the reading. She will chant portions of the megillah in English to complement the Hebrew in order to ensure better understanding.

The adult reading will feature community members who will read portions of the megillah. A teen community member will read the final two chapters, text she learned for her bat mitzvah.

“The opportunity to bring in intergenerational readers is exciting for us,” Blustin said. “I think a community is strongest when it’s lifting up everyone and when we’re teaching the skills and when everyone can feel a sense of ownership in the story. Ultimately, the point of our sacred stories is that we can see ourselves in it.”

He spoke to the importance of providing both a deep, serious reading of the megillah for the adults and a “sillier,” more light-hearted interpretation for the kids.

“My favorite [aspect of Purim is], I think, the ability to just be silly,” Blustin said. “I think so often, especially in adult Jewish ritual spaces, there’s a seriousness which we bring to our worship. But I think the opportunity to cultivate that kind of childlike sense of fun and wonder and silliness and have it in conversation with very adult and important and timely themes that come out of the megillah story itself, I think, is my favorite part.”

While this Purim programming isn’t anything new for Chizuk Amuno, a Baltimore presence since 1871, Blustin said this year’s programming reflects an effort to draw more of the community.

“We’ve taken extensive efforts to make [these services] more engaging, to involve more people,” he said. “So, it’s not as much of a passive experience, but that their sense of joy and engagement and fun of Purim comes through all of not only the programming around the megillah readings, but the megillah readings themselves too.”

