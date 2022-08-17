On August 4, Malcolm Roy Rubinstein of Baltimore at 70. He is survived by wife Carol Rubinstein (née Lunder); sons Ben Rubinstein (Emily Richman) and Jon Rubinstein (Jess Handbury); sister Carol (Mitchell) Asch; and grandchildren Nina, Jake, Campbell and Charles Rubinstein. Malcolm was predeceased by parents Suzanne and Walter Rubinstein. Malcolm will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He lived a life well-lived and well-loved. May his memory be for a blessing always.

Contributions in his memory can be made to the Maryland Food Bank, https://mdfoodbank.org/donate, The Baltimore Station, https://baltimorestation.org/donate, or MAZON, https://mazon.org/give/.