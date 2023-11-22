On Nov. 5, Mandell Bellmore of Pikesville at 88. He is survived by daughters Stacy Bellmore (David Meyers) and Robyn (Bruce) Cohen; grandchildren Quinn Pellerito (Eryn Johnson), Sam (Emma) Pellerito, Brandon Cohen and Dylan Cohen; and brother and sister-in-law Andy and Yvette Block; as well as many loving friends. He was predeceased by wife Carol Bellmore; sister Paula (Don) Wolpe; and parents Bernard and Dorothy Bellmore. He will be remembered both professionally and personally as someone who believed that working hard and building honest relationships with those around you could change the world for the better. He was a family man who always put his wife, children and grandchildren

before himself.

Contributions may be sent to Johns Hopkins School of Engineering, online at engineer-ing.jhu.edu; Jemicy School, online at jemicyschool.org; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, online at gilchristcares.org.