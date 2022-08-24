On August 9, Marc A. Appel of Owings Mills at 74. He is survived by wife Sandra B. Appel (née Selesky); children Dr. Lindsay Appel Holliday (Patrick Holliday) and Morgan Appel (Timothy Roe); and grandson Brooks Elliot Holliday. He was predeceased by brother Michael J. (Rita) Appel; and parents Gloria “Goldie” and Philip Appel. Marc was a dedicated attorney who started out in legal aid and then spent most of his career helping people navigate through consumer bankruptcy. He was an avid sports fan, especially of The Ravens and The Orioles. He enjoyed traveling and trying new restaurants with friends. Above all, he was a family man who loved his wife, two daughters, son-in-laws, grandson and grand-dogs with all of his heart. He touched the lives of many that knew him, and will continue to do so even in death.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Mercy Health Foundation (Mercy Medical Center), Outpatient Infusion Fund, 301 St. Paul Place, Baltimore, MD 21202.