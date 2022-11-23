On November 2, Marc Ira Altman of Lutherville at 81. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Lyn (David Heck); his son, Sander Jess; siblings Bryan (Maxine), Myron Stuart and Stephen; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley Jess Altman and Jeannette Reba Rudich Feldman Altman.

Marc was an avid fisherman and an extraordinary boater. In the late 1970s, he and his partner closed their store, and Marc moved to Pikesville. After settling in, he went into business with a relative who owned Budget Rent A Car & Truck Locations. This kept him extremely busy but once again allowed him to enjoy his love of boating on the Chesapeake.

Contributions in Marc’s memory can be made to: the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023