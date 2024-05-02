On April 19, Marcia Goodman Seif of Pikesville at 86. She is survived by daughters Marian (Ken) Roche, Margaret “Marnie” Seif (William Land) and Wallis (Eric) Fournier and grandchildren Lauren Roche, Alexa Roche, Sasha Land (Greg Fast), Zoe Land and Caitlin Fournier. She was predeceased by parents Bertha and Ernest Goodman and brother Ellis Goodman.

Contributions may be sent to Bridging Life Hospice, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or Sinai Hospital, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.