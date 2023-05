On May 11, Marcia Rosen (née Marks) of Mechanicsburg, Pa., at 87. She is survived by children Paul (Kelly) Rosen and Jeana (Solomon) Green; and grandchildren Aaron Weinberger, Matthew Weinberger, Tara Rosen and Emily Green. She was predeceased by husband Morton Rosen; brother Stuart Marks; and parents Sarah and Sydney Marks.

Contributions may be sent to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.