On December 12, Marcia Yumkas (née Meyerwitz) of Pikesville at 79. She is survived by her husband, David Yumkas; her children, Maren (Bruce) Blum and Nancy Yumkas; and grandchildren Jessica, Brett, Caitlyn and Bethany. Marcia was the sister-in-law of Charles and Gail Yumkas. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Frieda Meyerwitz.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road, Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21030. T