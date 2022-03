On March 7, Ronald Steven Marcus of Owings Mills at 64. He is survived by his sister Michele (Dr. Murray) Kalish and by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Teresa Marcus. He received a bachelor’s degree from Emerson College in Boston, Mass.

Contributions may be sent to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome or Musicopia.