On June 23, Robert “Bob” David Marder of Delray Beach, Fla., at 84. He is survived by wife Carole Marder (nee Levy); children Jeffrey Charles Marder and Dari (Robert) Kleinwaks; stepson Rick (Terri) Steel; grandchildren Brandon (Cherie) Grant, Brandon (Melissa) Manekin, Jordan Manekin (fiance Adam Topper), Stevie (Kevin) Steel, Alana Marder, Niki (Casey) Phillips, Lucas Marder, Zachary Kleinwaks, Carly Kleinwaks, Camryn Kleinwaks and Joshua Marder; great-grandchildren Kailyn, Dylan, Gunnar, Vivienne, Austin, Jack and Charli Ann; and former wife Barbara Marder. He was predeceased by parents Hyman and Sue Marder.

Contributions may be sent to Planned Parenthood or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.