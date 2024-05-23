On May 13, Marilyn Popyer of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Susan Popyer (David Roseberry), Ilene (Chuck) Bupp and Shari (Carl) Keener; grandchildren Jonathan (Amy) Weinberg, Jean-Claude de Sugny, Samantha Keener (Kaden Barker) and Kyle Keener; and great-grandchildren Benjamin Weinberg and Brooklynn Weinberg. She was predeceased by parents Harry and Mollie Proper and siblings Sylvia Landskroner, Tillie Schwartz, Beatrice Boulay, Leo Proper, Murray Proper and Gertrude Deegan.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.