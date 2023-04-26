On April 11, Marilyn Rothschild (née Ansell) of Baltimore at 83. She is survived by children Cheryl (Boaz) Kotzer, Elliot (Diana) Rothschild, Ari Rothschild and Shifra (Joel) Plotkin; siblings Henry (Carol) Ansell and Phyllis (Mel) Kivel; sister-in-law Sandy Ansell; grandchildren Ephraim Rothschild, Sivan (Ron) Zohar, Chavie (Meir) Raviv, Niv Kotzer, Daniel Rothschild, Arad Kotzer, Yocheved Rothschild, Yogev Kotzer, Gabbi Rothschild, Shoham Kotzer, Ethan Rothschild, Victor Rothschild, Shani Rothschild and Nathan Plotkin; and great-grandchildren Geffen Zohar, Talia Raviv and Harel Zohar. She was predeceased by husband Albert Rothschild and brother Steven Ansell.

