On July 4, Marilyn Seiden (née Sherer) of Owings Mills at 88. She is survived by children Jeffrey Seiden and Caron Knudtson; and grandson Blake Knudtson and his wife Crystal. She was predeceased by husband Henri Seiden; brothers Gerald Sherer and Myron Sherer; and parents Bess and Herman Sherer.

Contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.