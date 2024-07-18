On July 6, Mark Howard Margolis of Pikesville at 76. He is survived by brother Sheldon Lee (Elizabeth) Margolis, Captain USN Retired; sister Jo Margolis (David) Wilson; nieces and nephews Samantha (Omar) Castro, LCDRs, USN, Scott (Samantha Fromme) Margolis and Michael Jason (Stephanie Lynn) Scherr; great-nieces and great-nephews Jayden, Noah, Coralyn, Mason and Jackson; and dog Johnny Dollar. He was predeceased by parents Michael and Hilda Margolis and dog Snoopy. He will be remembered by those who met him as a gentle and kind soul. Whether animal, friend or family, he would go out of his way to provide any generous help and support that he could. He was always proud of his work providing reliable construction materials at ABC Supply. He was particularly passionate about helping charitable organizations, and he worked hard planning golf tournaments for Cystic Fibrosis. His big heart and warm personality will continue to lift up those who needed it.

Contributions may be sent to Allegany County Animal Shelter, PO Box 566, Cumberland, Maryland 21502, or online at alleganyanimalshelter.org/donate.