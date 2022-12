On November 5, Mark R. Wolf of Baltimore at 76. He is survived by brother Howard (Merle) Wolf; nephew Jason W. Wolf; niece Stephanie D. Wolf; and former spouse Cornelia Israel. Mark was predeceased by parents Cecelia and Jerome Wolf.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 9 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.