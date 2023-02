On January 17, Mark Whitman of Baltimore at 85. He is survived by sister Sandy Winters; and nephews Gary (Shanna) Winters and Andrew Winters (Sophia Hollander). He was predeceased by his parents, David and Edith Whitman; and brother-in-law Stephen Winters. Mark was beloved by friends, family, students and faculty at Towson University.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: House of Ruth, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218.