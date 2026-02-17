Marlene Resnick, Longtime Baltimore Jewish Communal Leader, Dies at 89

Marlene Resnick, a longtime Baltimore Jewish communal leader whose decades of hands-on involvement helped shape synagogue life, fundraising efforts and Jewish education across the city, died Jan. 29. She was 89.

Resnick was known for her familiar presence, organizational skill and personal warmth, qualities that made her a central figure in Jewish communal life for more than half a century. Family members and friends described a woman who did not simply support causes financially but committed herself fully — through leadership, follow-through and a consistent willingness to show up.

“She was a passionate learner all her life,” her son, David Resnick, said. “She actively sought opportunities to learn about Judaism, and everything she learned she tried to put into practice.”

Resnick’s early life in Dundalk included little formal Jewish practice. Her father, Arthur Kaufman, worked at Bethlehem Steel, and her mother, Rose, was a homemaker. Their daughter attended Dundalk High School and graduated in 1954.

As a teenager and young adult, she worked downtown at Read’s, a longtime Baltimore store.

Her Jewish life deepened after her marriage to Stanley Resnick, an attorney and CPA, whom she met in East Baltimore. Over time, synagogue involvement grew into sustained study, observance and leadership. After their marriage, the couple became active at Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, then located in the Woodmoor area. The synagogue became a focal point of their religious and social life, and Resnick immersed herself in learning and communal responsibility.

“The synagogue meant a lot to her,” David Resnick said. “The people of the synagogue meant a lot to her.”

As the family grew more observant, daily routines shifted. When the couple stopped driving on Shabbat, they moved to Park Heights. During that period, they also became connected to the Orthodox community at Congregation Tiferes Yisroel. Throughout those transitions, Resnick maintained close ties to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah and returned frequently.

Resnick’s communal involvement, along with her husband, extended well beyond one institution. She played leadership roles in synagogue Sisterhood, Women’s American ORT, Israel Bonds, Etz Chaim, a Torah educational institute, and other Jewish causes. She served as chair of the women’s division of Israel Bonds for the state of Maryland, a position she viewed as essential to supporting the growth and development of the State of Israel.

Her approach to communal work was direct and personal. “She could write a check, but then she would follow up,” said her daughter-in-law, Esther Resnick. “She would stay in touch with people.”

She also helped individuals in need, not just with money but with kindness, encouragement and advice, David Resnick said.

Esther Resnick described a woman with remarkable energy and reliability. “If you put her on a project, it got done,” she said. “People knew they could count on her.”

Resnick prepared carefully for leadership roles. She took leadership courses through The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore. After she died, family members found detailed notes outlining expectations for Sisterhood work, synagogue responsibilities and community engagement.

“She took all this very seriously,” David Resnick said. “She gave everything her all.”

Her leadership style combined directness with warmth, said Rabbi Menachem Goldberger of Tiferes Yisroel, who knew the Resnicks through synagogue and communal involvement beginning in the late 1980s. He described her as vibrant and involved. He also said she had strong integrity and was never judgmental, even when speaking plainly.

“She really spoke her mind,” Goldberger said, “but in a way that endeared people to her.”

Goldberger also emphasized her devotion to family. She had a deep commitment to her husband, three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

That devotion shaped her home life as much as her public work. Esther Resnick said her mother-in-law understood the importance of creating an inviting environment, particularly around Shabbat and holidays. “If she hosted a meal, the table was beautiful,” she said.

“She knew that the environment helped people feel comfortable and enjoy being together.”

The same qualities her family experienced were evident to those who worked alongside her in the community. An online memorial tribute credited her fundraising efforts with helping build Women’s American ORT chapters over several decades.

Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah also marked her impact in an online tribute signed by the synagogue’s leadership and by the Sisterhood board and members. The tribute noted her long tenure in Sisterhood leadership, her role in shaping the organization’s direction, and her consistent follow-through on communal responsibilities.

Her daughter, Dara Levy, said her mother’s strength was especially evident after Stanley died in 1994 at age 64. They were married 37 years. “She was tough and strong,” Levy said. “She just kept going. She was the rock of our family.”

Resnick continued forward deliberately. She spoke often about choosing how to meet each day. “She always said every morning after she said ‘Modeh Ani,’ she made a conscious choice to be happy,” David Resnick said.

Family members said that approach defined her final years as well — engaged and focused on learning, prayer and connection. “She loved going to shul,” Esther Resnick said. “She loved everything about Judaism. She wanted people to see its beauty and to live it the way she did.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance writer.