On June 19, Marlene Warehime (née Rubin) of Randallstown at 71. She is survived by husband Paul, uncle Irvin Lustman and nieces Hope Rubin and Everleigh Cassenti. She was predeceased by parents Albert and Freda Rubin, brother Gary Rubin and grandparents Benny and Edna Lustman.

