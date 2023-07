On June 23, Marsha Emma Pondfield of Owings Mills at 70. She is survived by daughter Joslyn (Justin) Sklar; siblings Morris Pondfield and Susan Pondfield (William Mentlik); and niece Dr. Stacey Weinstein (Tobias Muresianu). She was predeceased by parents Selma and John Pondfield.

Contributions may be made to the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center – Health Equity Fund, cancer.ucla.edu/giving/ways-to-give/health-equity.