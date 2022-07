On July 19, Marsha K. Plotkin (née Koman) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by sons Dr. Larry (Carla) Plotkin and Dr. Jeffrey (Lisa) Plotkin; grandchildren Zachary (Carly) Plotkin, Alex Plotkin, Lindsay Plotkin, Philip Hagar and Patrick (Jamie) Hagar; and brother-in-law Alvin Kaufman. She was predeceased by husband Irving Stanley Plotkin; sister Etta Kaufman; and parents Max and Fannie Koman.

