On September 29, Martin H. Segall of Towson at 94. He is survived by wife Phyllis Segall (née Banditson); children Joel (Robynn) Segall and Stuart (Tammy) Segall; grandchildren Jessica (Jesse) Carl, Racquel (Daniel) Cesnalis, Zachary Segall (Zoe Fox) and Harrison (Danielle) Segall; and great-grandchildren Theodore “Teddy” Fox Segall, Asher Fox Segall and Graham Cesnalis. He was predeceased by parents Mary and Julius Segall.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.