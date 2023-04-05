On March 23, Martin Mandelberg of Norfolk, Va., at 76. He is survived by wife of 22 years Rabbi Roz Mandelberg; children Elise Mandelberg and Adam and Staci Mandelberg; grandchildren Brooke Mandelberg and Blake Mandelberg; mother Evy Mandelberg; brothers and sisters-in-law Terry and Shelley Mandelberg and Robbie and Ilene Mandelberg; nieces and nephews; close extended family and good friends. He was predeceased by father Billy and brother Norman. Brilliant, handsome, charming and determined, he was known for his devotion to all things Baltimore (particularly the Orioles and Ravens), his remarkable gift with numbers (which aided him greatly in his weekly poker games and his work as a forensic accountant), his dedication to being a Holocaust educator for over 30 years and, above all, his love for his family. We are grateful for the care of the entire staff at the Terrace at Beth Sholom Village, particularly Jimmy Rocket; each went above and beyond to ensure his comfort.

Contributions may be made to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208, Ohef Sholom Temple, 530 Raleigh Ave., Norfolk, VA 23507, or the Holocaust Commission of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, 5000 Corporate Woods Drive, Suite 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.