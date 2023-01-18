On December 20, Martin S. Neff, M.D., of Pikesville at 85. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dr. Joanne Neff (née Moliver); daughters Dr. Roni Neff (Dr. John McGready), Debra Neff (Aaron) Nathans and Cantor Sally Neff (Dr. David) Greenberg; a sister, Sandi (John) Packel; and grandchildren Micah Neff-McGready, Emmet Neff-McGready, Lillian Nathans, Charles Nathans and Andrew Greenberg. He was the son of Albert and Pearl Neff of Philadelphia.

Marty was an exemplary husband, father, brother and grandfather. As a husband, he was affectionate, loyal, caring, generous, supportive, insightful, reliable and funny. He always encouraged Joanne in all of her projects, be they crafts, academic endeavors or organizational ones.

As a father, he believed in his three daughters and always expected them to do their best. He loved taking and developing pictures, and had his own darkroom in the basement, where he developed black-and-white and color photographs. He read The New York Times from cover to cover every day, except for the sports section. He loved cacti and filled every window with them. He took great pride in his family: celebrating every achievement and agonizing over every concern. We will miss him forever.

Contributions in his memory may be sent online to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org or to the American Heart Association at heart.org.