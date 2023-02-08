On January 16, Martin Shayt of Baltimore at 87. He is survived by his first cousin, Rita Matcher Silverman. He was predeceased by his parents, Elaine and Moses Shayt.

Martin’s curiosity about the world continued to grow after his retirement following 40 years of employment with Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE). He supplemented that curiosity with lots of traveling, volunteer work and spirited conversations.

His quick wit and effervescence will be missed by a host of close friends who were a part of his life over many years.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.