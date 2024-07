On July 14, Martin Stein of Parkville at 76. He is survived by wife Ruth Stein (née Dai); children Deborah Stein (Chris Selsor) and Jonathan Stein; grandchildren Daniel and Ethan Stein; and siblings Warren and Lori Stein. He was predeceased by parents Anita and Harry Stein and sister Barbara Salkovitch.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah, 40 Wall St., New York, NY 10005.