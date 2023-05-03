On April 21, Marvin L. Frankel of Buffalo, N.Y. He is survived by wife Marcie; children Janet, Susan Bawer and Glenn; three grandchildren; sister Phyllis Freed (late Malcolm Freed, MD); and cousin Barbara Slamovitz Tillman. He was born and raised in Baltimore, son of Albert and Violet Frankel, graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic, University of Maryland and University of Maryland Law School. He went through Air Force ROTC and served as a JAG officer in Orlando, Morocco and Guam. Upon return, he joined his father Albert H. Frankel in the law firm Frankel & Frankel located in Court Square and Munsey Buildings. In 1972, he, Marcie and children moved to Buffalo, N.Y., where he became vice president at L.L. Berger, Inc. (similar to Hutzler’s and Schleisner’s) until Berger’s closed, then returning to practice of law. He loved to ski, create photograph albums, garden and bike.

